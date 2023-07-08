Tamannaah Bhatia instils Kaavaalaa madness in denim corset, watch

Tamannaah Bhatia is turning up the heat and leaving the internet in awe with her mesmerizing dance skills. In a recent video, the actress takes on the challenge of performing the hookstep of the popular song “Kaavaalaa” from the movie “Jailer.” Dressed in a stunning denim corset, Tamannaah unleashes her Kaavaalaa madness, captivating viewers with her roaring energy and flawless moves. The song, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth in leading roles, has been receiving immense love from netizens, thanks to its energetic performances and Rajinikanth’s iconic sunglass step. As Tamannaah sizzles in her denim avatar, it’s clear that she knows how to set the dance floor on fire and keep fans hooked with her impressive talent.

Tamannaah drops the video

Tamannaah Bhatia takes the spotlight in a stylish denim corset top paired effortlessly with low waist denim baggy pants. With her hair flowing freely and minimal makeup enhancing her natural beauty, the diva exudes a mesmerizing aura. In the captivating video, Tamannaah showcases her crazy dance skills, unleashing the infectious energy of the song “Kaavaalaa.” Her flawless moves and electrifying performance leave no doubt that she is a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor. Sharing the video, she invites viewers to join in the excitement, writing, “If you aren’t already Hooked yet, here’s the Hookstep of #Kaavaalaa.” Get ready to be hooked indeed as you witness Tamannaah’s stunning dance prowess in this must-see video.

Here take a look at the video-

Are you crushing?