Tamannaah Bhatia reveals one of her ‘secret character’ traits, read

Tamannaah Bhatia has been ringing headlines for the past few months. Whether it’s with her professional ventures or her rumoured relationship with Vijay Varma, the actress has been keeping a buzz lingered all around.

As of now, she is busy with the shooting of her upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar. The actress was last seen in Switzerland, where she headed to shoot a song sequence for the anticipated movie. However, apart from that, she is also an avid social media user. Owning a huge number of followers, Bhatia makes sure to keep her Instagram fam hooked to their screens given her everyday updates.

And now she has revealed one of her secret character traits, that we bet you didn’t know before:

Tamannaah Bhatia recognises herself as Pluviophile

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture, that comes with the definition of a Pluviophile. The definition suggested that a person who finds calm, happiness and peace of mind in rain is called a pluviophile. Sharing the post, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote,

‘Me’

Here take a look-

Who is a Pluviophile?

There exists a group of individuals known as pluvophiles who find solace and delight in the gentle embrace of rain. These rain enthusiasts are drawn to the soothing sound of raindrops, the earthy scent that fills the air, and the beauty that unfolds when water meets land. For pluvophiles, rainy days offer a unique opportunity to find inspiration, introspection, and a renewed connection with nature. Their love for rain serves as a gentle reminder to embrace the simple joys that each day brings, regardless of the weather.