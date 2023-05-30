ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals one of her ‘secret character’ traits, read

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she is a pluviophile, for she finds peace of mind when it’s raining. Bhatia is currently busy with the shooting of Bholaa Shankar

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 19:00:18
Tamannaah Bhatia reveals one of her ‘secret character’ traits, read

Tamannaah Bhatia has been ringing headlines for the past few months. Whether it’s with her professional ventures or her rumoured relationship with Vijay Varma, the actress has been keeping a buzz lingered all around.

As of now, she is busy with the shooting of her upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar. The actress was last seen in Switzerland, where she headed to shoot a song sequence for the anticipated movie. However, apart from that, she is also an avid social media user. Owning a huge number of followers, Bhatia makes sure to keep her Instagram fam hooked to their screens given her everyday updates.

And now she has revealed one of her secret character traits, that we bet you didn’t know before:

Tamannaah Bhatia recognises herself as Pluviophile

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture, that comes with the definition of a Pluviophile. The definition suggested that a person who finds calm, happiness and peace of mind in rain is called a pluviophile. Sharing the post, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote,
‘Me’

Here take a look-

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals one of her ‘secret character’ traits, read 811332

Who is a Pluviophile?

There exists a group of individuals known as pluvophiles who find solace and delight in the gentle embrace of rain. These rain enthusiasts are drawn to the soothing sound of raindrops, the earthy scent that fills the air, and the beauty that unfolds when water meets land. For pluvophiles, rainy days offer a unique opportunity to find inspiration, introspection, and a renewed connection with nature. Their love for rain serves as a gentle reminder to embrace the simple joys that each day brings, regardless of the weather.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
Watch: Vijay Varma walks away when a paparazzo questions him about Tamannaah Bhatia
Watch: Vijay Varma walks away when a paparazzo questions him about Tamannaah Bhatia
“Kya hai exactly pata nahi”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship
“Kya hai exactly pata nahi”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship
NBK108: Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to sprawling rumours about her demanding 5 crore
NBK108: Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to sprawling rumours about her demanding 5 crore
What's cooking at Tamannaah Bhatia's end?
What's cooking at Tamannaah Bhatia's end?
Latest Stories
News9 Plus Corporate Cup 2023 winners have an exclusive date with Football Legend Lothar Matthaus in Munich; the veteran German Sports leader eyes an India visit to promote the sport.
News9 Plus Corporate Cup 2023 winners have an exclusive date with Football Legend Lothar Matthaus in Munich; the veteran German Sports leader eyes an India visit to promote the sport.
From Masculinity to Femininity: The Powerful Performances of Male Actors in Female Roles
From Masculinity to Femininity: The Powerful Performances of Male Actors in Female Roles
4 unforgettable scenes from Dahaad that showcase Vijay Varma's fantastic acting prowess
4 unforgettable scenes from Dahaad that showcase Vijay Varma's fantastic acting prowess
Inside Darshan Raval’s Rourkela concert, watch video
Inside Darshan Raval’s Rourkela concert, watch video
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's simple denim style airport fashion hacks
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's simple denim style airport fashion hacks
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s mother to learn about Yuvraj’s affair
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s mother to learn about Yuvraj’s affair
Read Latest News