Tamannaah Bhatia Shares ‘Unseen’ Photos From Recent Released Aranmanai 4

Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in the glory of her success in her recently released South film Aranmanai 4. The film was released in theaters on 3rd May 2024 and has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. And now the diva shares unseen photos from the film and her character Selvi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a series of photos treating her fans with a glimpse of her new character, Selvi. In the first image, the actress can be seen dressed as a married woman wearing a saree, and she plays with water. While in the other scene, she looks beautiful in a saree, and it seems she is lost in thoughts. Every picture is a treat to the eyes and makes us wonder about her character in the film. Her last image intrigues us as her expression says that something is wrong.

Aranmanai 4 is a South Indian film featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. It is a horror thriller film. Interestingly, as per reports from several media outlets, the actress earned 4 to 5 crores for this film. It is directed by Sundar C and is composed by Hiphop Tamiza.

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys massive fandom on her social media handle, Instagram, with 25.5 million followers. Her regular photos and videos keep her in top buzz.