Tamannaah Bhatia shares unseen picture from ‘Jee Karda’, Vijay Varma in love

Tamannaah Bhatia, the talented actress, has been creating a buzz with her new web series ‘Jee Karda’, and she recently shared an unseen moment that left her beau Vijay Varma awestruck with love. In the picture, Tamannaah looks absolutely stunning as she dons a stylish white shirt, capturing everyone’s attention.

Tamannaah’s look in the picture

With her mesmerizing charm and radiant smile, Tamannaah effortlessly steals the spotlight. The white shirt adds a touch of sophistication to her overall look, reflecting her impeccable sense of style. Whether it’s the subtle details or the way she carries herself, Tamannaah’s fashion choices always leave us mesmerized.

As we catch a glimpse of this unseen moment from ‘Jee Karda’, it’s evident that Tamannaah’s talent and beauty shine through effortlessly. The picture not only captures her stunning appearance but also reflects the chemistry and love shared between her and Vijay Varma, leaving us all swooning with admiration. Vijay Varma took to the comments to drop an emoji, that just spoke about his love for Tamannaah.

Speaking of Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, Tamannaah recently, in an interview, confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma. The actress called him her ‘happy place’

Tamannaah’s portrayal in ‘Jee Karda’ is bound to captivate audiences with her talent and screen presence. Are you ready and all excited to watch the series on Prime Video? Let us know in the comments