Tamannaah Bhatia talks about marriage and having kids, says ‘I did the math’

Tamannaah's insights highlight the increasing recognition and appreciation for the talent and skills of female actors, irrespective of their age. Apart from that, while her relationship has taken all the heights and headlines, the actress recently spoke about her marriage and having kids. Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Jun,2023 03:00:13
Tamannaah Bhatia shed light on a significant shift in the entertainment industry, highlighting the positive change that has taken place for female actors. She emphasized that the careers of female actors now last longer than they did a decade ago, breaking the notion that age imposes limitations on their professional journey. This transformation is visible across various film industries, with stars setting inspiring examples by continuing their acting careers well into their mid-thirties and beyond.
Tamannaah Bhatia on marriage

Talking to India Today, the actress said, “When I started working years back it was like an actress’ career span was only for 8-10 years. So I did the math and was like by the age of 30 I would have finished working, married, and would have two kids. I had not planned post-30. So, when I actually became 30 years old, I realised that I am just born, it was like a purna janam, I felt like a brand new baby.”

She added, “I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It’s not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo.”

Shatakshi Ganguly

