Tamannaah Bhatia VS Vaani Kapoor: Who Steals Hearts In Manish Malhotra’s Sequin Saree?

Bollywood has been a trendsetter in the world of fashion. When it comes to embracing the timeless charm of the saree, there are infinite styles, patterns, and colors that always fit well wherever you go. However, this time, the top Bollywood beauties Tamannaah Bhatia and Vaani Kapoor embrace Manish Malhotra sequin sarees in different shades. Let’s find out who did it better.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sequin Saree

The stunning Tamannaah wore a dual-color Manish Malhotra saree. This beautiful shimmery sequin shines bright in the black backdrop. The actress pairs her look with a halter neck satin blouse with the v-cut accentuating her bust. Tamannaah keeps it simple with her hairstyle and opts for smokey eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips, uplifting her appearance in simplicity. She defines glamour and glow in this ombre sequin saree.

Vaani Kapoor’s Sequin Saree

The charming Vaani Kapoor spreads her elegance in the simple sequin lavender saree with a touch of white. Vaani pairs this dual-color saree with the lavender satin v-neckline blouse, adding an extra dose of sophistication. She opts for a clean, combed bun with small stud earrings. At the same time, the smudgy eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude lips complete her look. In the simple saree, Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous.

It is difficult to take one name among Tamannaah and Vaani; however, whose look did you like? Share your thoughts in the comments box.