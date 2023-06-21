Tamannaah Bhatia's special message for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela is too adorable

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the boldest and most adorable beauties that we all have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the movie fraternity for quite many years since the tender age of just 15 and in all these years, she’s certainly done her best to win hearts of one and all. Tamannaah is a beauty queen in the real sense of the term and that’s exactly why, come what may, she always manages to burn the entertainment quotient and win hearts with her charming and scintillating avatar. Tamannaah loves to slay the entertainment industry with her charming style quotient and no wonder, all her photos and videos get a lot of traction for real, much to the delight of all her fans.

Check out this cute and adorable wish by Tamannaah Bhatia for Ram Charan and his wife:

Whenever Tamannaah shares cute and captivating photos and videos for her fans on social media, internet truly melts in awe and can’t keep calm. All her fashion games are always on point and this time as well, she’s slaying like a true diva and pro. This time, we see Tamannaah share a special congratulatory message for the one and only sweet couple aka Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela as they got blessed with a baby. Want to check out the super cute message? Well, here you go –

