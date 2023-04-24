Tamannaah Bhatia’s timeless glam looks, see pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia’s most stunning looks in glam avatars, check out below

Tamannaah Bhatia leaves fans awestruck with her all time with her fashion decks. Owing to that, here we have shared some of her best looks in designer apparel. Check out below-

Tamannaah Bhatia in stylish green ensemble

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to share a photodump where we can see her wearing a stylish embellished deep neck mini outfit. She topped it with a stylish printed green coat. The actress completed the look with her long sleek hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked her look with filled-in eyebrows, dewy eyes and nude pink plump lips. She completed the look with a pair stylish silver drop earrings.

The Thakuraiyn

When Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram handle to share a super gorgeous photodump where we can see her all stunning in a sheer silver designer piece. The actress completed the look with a sheer textured blue blouse. The diva completed the look with her sleek mid-parted hairbun. Her lips looked perfect as she teamed them up with bold red lips and sheer neckpiece.

Plan A Plan B Look

Here’s when Tamannaah Bhatia stunned all with her stylish off-shoulder midi dress. The outfit features a preppy golden top that she teamed with silver pleated bottom. The actress completed the look with mid-parted sleek hairbun. Her makeup looked on point as she completed the look with her dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. The diva rounded it off with a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Plan A – Wear golden… Plan B – Find the silver lining”

