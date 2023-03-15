Tara Sutaria

Fans went into a frenzy when Tara tweeted a photo from a magazine cover shoot in which she can be seen smashing the Indian attire.

In the photo, Tara was wearing a multicolored and patterned crop top paired with a pastel green and fuchsia pink lehenga that featured Chikankari embroidery all over. Jamawar Kasheeda’s border added detail to the lehenga and provided a striking contrast to the subtle green.

Tara decided against wearing a dupatta because the georgette and silk lehenga looked hot as bridal couture. Tara accessorized her appearance with a set of statement bangles and a pair of earrings from Narayan Jewelry by Ketan and Jatin Choksi while seated in the garden of the Taj Land’s End.

Tara added further glam with a dab of pale pink lipstick, rosy-hued cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated eyelashes, and filled-in eyebrows while leaving her mid-parted soft curls open. Setting a higher standard for all summer brides-to-be out there.

On the other hand, the vivid colors of the lehenga ensemble worn by Ananya Panday stood out. The Anita Dongre design had a bandhani skirt and an elaborately embroidered top, and it was colored a vivid fuchsia.

Ananya Panday’s lehenga skirt accentuated the tie-and-dye technique’s intricate details without using any overt embellishments, demonstrating its impact. She chose a shirt that could be used with any sari in the future and was embroidered with flowery designs. She limited her accessory choices to only a pair of round chandbalis that were gold, keeping everything light and youthful.

You may stand out at any event, from a BFF’s sangeet to a pre-wedding puja, without feeling constrained by your attire if you wear a colorful lehenga as Ananya Panday did.

