Tennis Premier League 2023: Rakul Preet Singh caught in candid moment with her team ahead of match [Photos]

The much-anticipated Tennis Premier League 2023 is set to kick off on December 17 and will culminate with the finals on the same day at Pune’s Balewadi Stadium. The tournament will witness the spirited competition among eight teams: Bengal Wizards, Hyderabad Strikers, Pune Jaguars, Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Punjab Tigers, Bengaluru SG Mavericks, Mumbai Leon Army, and Gujarat Panthers. A total of twenty matches will be played during the league phase, followed by the crucial semi-finals and finals, all slated for December 17.

Given that, in a pre-match build-up, Rakul Preet Singh, a prominent Bollywood figure, took to her social media to share a candid moment with her team. The actress, donning her team’s jersey and stylish ripped denim jeans, conveyed her best wishes ahead of the tournament. This glimpse into the camaraderie and support among the team members adds an exciting dimension to the upcoming Tennis Premier League spectacle. Fans can anticipate thrilling matches and an electric atmosphere as the teams vie for supremacy in this much-celebrated sporting extravaganza.

To secure a spot in the semi-finals, each team is slated to participate in five league matches, adding an extra layer of intensity to the competition. Adding glamour to the event, a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Leander Paes, and Saina Mirza, are expected to grace the tournament, rallying behind their respective teams.