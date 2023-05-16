Thalaiva Rajinikanth's big step in cricket

Rajinikanth is one of the most legendary and amazing personalities in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. His swag is absolutely unmatchable and we are witness to that. Check out this big moment for Venkatesh Iyer

Thalaiva Rajinikanth is one superstar who truly needs no introduction. He’s been a superstar of the masses in the true and genuine sense of the term and well, that’s why, come what may, all his fans and admirers always love and shower him with all the right reasons. His fan following ranges all over the country and we are all witness to that, aren’t we? He’s been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for more than 50 years and well, it has been a phenomenal and sensational career indeed for the legendary actor. Literally anything and everything that he does becomes viral and we genuinely can’t keep calm. Today, he might have grown old. However, it doesn’t change the fact that he’s immensely loved by the masses.

Check out this viral moment of Venkatesh Iyer from KKR with Rajinikanth:

While Rajinikanth has a lot of fan following from people from over the country, even a lot of cricketers are his fans. Well, one such fan is none other than young Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer. The young player was recently in Chennai to play a game against Chennai Super Kings and that’s where he got an opportunity to meet the actor. Well, the photos are going viral all over social media quite literally and we love it. Well, do you all want to check out the cute moment and shower love? Here you go –

