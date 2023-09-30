Movies | Celebrities

"The celebration of toxic masculinity...," Tamanna Bhatia calls out South film industry

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently made headlines by addressing a critical issue within the South Indian film industry—the celebration of toxic masculinity. In a candid conversation with Filmfare, Tamannaah fearlessly shared her thoughts on this pressing matter and shed light on how she deals with these challenges while navigating the industry.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Sep,2023 15:00:03
"The celebration of toxic masculinity...," Tamanna Bhatia calls out South film industry 856942

Story Outline:

  • Tamannaah Bhatia confronts toxic masculinity in South Indian cinema.
  • She openly challenges roles promoting toxic masculinity.
  • Tamannaah’s proactive approach sparks industry discussions on representation.

Popular South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia has recently made headlines by addressing a critical issue within the South Indian film industry—the celebration of toxic masculinity. In a candid conversation with Filmfare, Tamannaah fearlessly shared her thoughts on this pressing matter and shed light on how she deals with these challenges while navigating the industry.

The actress pointed out that in South Indian cinema, certain well-worn formulas are often employed because they are seen as easy and crowd-pleasing. She candidly expressed that there have been instances in her career where she found it difficult to relate to the characters she was portraying in commercial films. In such situations, she didn’t shy away from approaching filmmakers and requesting them to lower the intensity of her role. However, over time, she reached a turning point where she decided to take a more proactive stance.

Tamannaah disclosed that she consciously made the decision to step away from projects that seemed to glorify toxic masculinity to the extent that it became almost unbearable. This decision reflects her commitment to promoting healthier and more balanced portrayals of gender roles in the entertainment industry. Her comments have sparked discussions about the need for the South Indian film industry to reevaluate its approach to storytelling and representation, highlighting the importance of addressing toxic masculinity and its impact on society, as mentioned in a report by Siasat.

Toxic masculinity remains a pervasive issue in film industries around the world. The portrayal of hyper-masculine, aggressive, and emotionally repressed characters often reinforces harmful stereotypes and perpetuates a skewed understanding of what it means to be a man. This problematic representation not only affects the perception of gender roles but also contributes to real-life attitudes and behaviours. Addressing toxic masculinity in film is essential for promoting healthier, more inclusive narratives that reflect the diverse experiences and identities of individuals. Many actors and industry professionals are now speaking out against these harmful tropes, advocating for change and a more responsible approach to storytelling.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Wedding Wows: Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Anupama Parameswaran’s bridal hairstyle tips 856409
Wedding Wows: Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Anupama Parameswaran’s bridal hairstyle tips
Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul, Rashmika, and Tamanna show you how [Photos] 856098
Party Wear Gowns That Wow: Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamanna Bhatia show you how [Photos]
Corporate Wardrobe: Co Ord sets to style like Rakul Preet Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Pooja Hegde 855440
Corporate Wardrobe: Co Ord sets to style like Rakul Preet Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Pooja Hegde
Sass up your sarees! Take note of Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia’s blouse sleeve designs 854929
Sass up your sarees! Take note of Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia’s blouse sleeve designs
Engagement gowns for big days: Cues from Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia 854326
Engagement gowns for big days: Cues from Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854121
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia

Latest Stories

IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj 856976
IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj
Shocking Video: Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam allegedly beaten up and manhandled 856974
Shocking Video: Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam allegedly beaten up and manhandled
Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset 856972
Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset
7 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M S Dhoni The Untold Story 856969
7 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M S Dhoni The Untold Story
Tumse Na Ho Payega Is Frustratingly Bland 856966
Tumse Na Ho Payega Review: Is Frustratingly Bland
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof 856964
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof
Read Latest News