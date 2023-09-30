"The celebration of toxic masculinity...," Tamanna Bhatia calls out South film industry

Story Outline:

Popular South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia has recently made headlines by addressing a critical issue within the South Indian film industry—the celebration of toxic masculinity. In a candid conversation with Filmfare, Tamannaah fearlessly shared her thoughts on this pressing matter and shed light on how she deals with these challenges while navigating the industry.

The actress pointed out that in South Indian cinema, certain well-worn formulas are often employed because they are seen as easy and crowd-pleasing. She candidly expressed that there have been instances in her career where she found it difficult to relate to the characters she was portraying in commercial films. In such situations, she didn’t shy away from approaching filmmakers and requesting them to lower the intensity of her role. However, over time, she reached a turning point where she decided to take a more proactive stance.

Tamannaah disclosed that she consciously made the decision to step away from projects that seemed to glorify toxic masculinity to the extent that it became almost unbearable. This decision reflects her commitment to promoting healthier and more balanced portrayals of gender roles in the entertainment industry. Her comments have sparked discussions about the need for the South Indian film industry to reevaluate its approach to storytelling and representation, highlighting the importance of addressing toxic masculinity and its impact on society, as mentioned in a report by Siasat.

Toxic masculinity remains a pervasive issue in film industries around the world. The portrayal of hyper-masculine, aggressive, and emotionally repressed characters often reinforces harmful stereotypes and perpetuates a skewed understanding of what it means to be a man. This problematic representation not only affects the perception of gender roles but also contributes to real-life attitudes and behaviours. Addressing toxic masculinity in film is essential for promoting healthier, more inclusive narratives that reflect the diverse experiences and identities of individuals. Many actors and industry professionals are now speaking out against these harmful tropes, advocating for change and a more responsible approach to storytelling.