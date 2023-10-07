Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks

Highlights:

Pooja Hegde shines in a yellow Sharara suit, embracing vibrant colours.

Tamanna Bhatia impresses in a purple Sharara suit, flaunting Phulkari craft.

Hansika Motwani radiates elegance in an ivory Sharara suit, blending tradition with modern details.

Festive seasons are all about dazzling lights, mouthwatering sweets, and, of course, the chance to showcase your style with panache. And what better way to steal the spotlight than by donning a classic yet contemporary ensemble – the Sharara suit! This season, South divas have taken the lead in setting the trend, with Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia, and Hansika Motwani flaunting their Sharara suit choices like true fashion icons. Let’s dive into their fabulous picks and get inspired to twirl in style!

Pooja Hegde: Sunshine in Yellow

Pooja Hegde, with her radiant smile and impeccable style, proves that the Sharara suit is an absolute showstopper this festive season. In a recent Instagram post, she graced our screens in a stunning yellow Sharara suit that oozed elegance. The heavily embroidered ensemble was a visual delight, capturing the essence of traditional craftsmanship. Pooja effortlessly complemented the outfit with her long, sleek hair and minimal makeup, letting the outfit shine. With her choice, she showed that a pop of color and intricate embroidery can make you the center of attention at any festive gathering.

Tamanna Bhatia: Purple Power

Tamanna Bhatia wowed us all with her enchanting look in a beautifully embroidered purple Sharara suit. The intricate details of her outfit were a testament to the timeless craft of Phulkari, given a modern twist. With minimal makeup and long, flowing hair, Tamanna let her outfit do the talking. She not only embraced the spirit of unconditional love across generations but also showcased the versatility of contemporary silhouettes. Her choice of attire is perfect for those who wish to don a sustainable, vibrant, and timeless look during the festivities.

Hansika Motwani: Ivory Elegance

Hansika Motwani, like a work of art, dazzled us in a beautifully crafted ivory Sharara suit, tailor-made for those Diwali parties. The attention to detail in her outfit was nothing short of mesmerizing. She paired her outfit with a wavy hairdo, minimal makeup, and gorgeous accessories, which added an extra layer of sophistication to her look. Hansika’s choice exuded the timeless charm of ivory while allowing her to stand out as a fashion connoisseur. Her outfit was a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style.

In conclusion, this festive season, Sharara suits have emerged as the epitome of style and tradition. Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia, and Hansika Motwani have proven that these ensembles can make you look like a diva, effortlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. So, why wait? Go ahead and twirl in a Sharara suit this festive season to steal the show with your elegance and style. It’s time to celebrate the spirit of festivities with a dash of glamour!