Movies | Celebrities

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks

This season, South divas have taken the lead in setting the trend, with Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia, and Hansika Motwani flaunting their Sharara suit choices like true fashion icons.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Oct,2023 01:05:48
Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859064
  • Highlights:
  • Pooja Hegde shines in a yellow Sharara suit, embracing vibrant colours.
  • Tamanna Bhatia impresses in a purple Sharara suit, flaunting Phulkari craft.
  • Hansika Motwani radiates elegance in an ivory Sharara suit, blending tradition with modern details.

Festive seasons are all about dazzling lights, mouthwatering sweets, and, of course, the chance to showcase your style with panache. And what better way to steal the spotlight than by donning a classic yet contemporary ensemble – the Sharara suit! This season, South divas have taken the lead in setting the trend, with Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia, and Hansika Motwani flaunting their Sharara suit choices like true fashion icons. Let’s dive into their fabulous picks and get inspired to twirl in style!

Pooja Hegde: Sunshine in Yellow

Pooja Hegde, with her radiant smile and impeccable style, proves that the Sharara suit is an absolute showstopper this festive season. In a recent Instagram post, she graced our screens in a stunning yellow Sharara suit that oozed elegance. The heavily embroidered ensemble was a visual delight, capturing the essence of traditional craftsmanship. Pooja effortlessly complemented the outfit with her long, sleek hair and minimal makeup, letting the outfit shine. With her choice, she showed that a pop of color and intricate embroidery can make you the center of attention at any festive gathering.

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859063

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859062

Tamanna Bhatia: Purple Power

Tamanna Bhatia wowed us all with her enchanting look in a beautifully embroidered purple Sharara suit. The intricate details of her outfit were a testament to the timeless craft of Phulkari, given a modern twist. With minimal makeup and long, flowing hair, Tamanna let her outfit do the talking. She not only embraced the spirit of unconditional love across generations but also showcased the versatility of contemporary silhouettes. Her choice of attire is perfect for those who wish to don a sustainable, vibrant, and timeless look during the festivities.

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859061

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859060

Hansika Motwani: Ivory Elegance

Hansika Motwani, like a work of art, dazzled us in a beautifully crafted ivory Sharara suit, tailor-made for those Diwali parties. The attention to detail in her outfit was nothing short of mesmerizing. She paired her outfit with a wavy hairdo, minimal makeup, and gorgeous accessories, which added an extra layer of sophistication to her look. Hansika’s choice exuded the timeless charm of ivory while allowing her to stand out as a fashion connoisseur. Her outfit was a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style.

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859059

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859058

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859054

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859055

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859056

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859057

In conclusion, this festive season, Sharara suits have emerged as the epitome of style and tradition. Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia, and Hansika Motwani have proven that these ensembles can make you look like a diva, effortlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. So, why wait? Go ahead and twirl in a Sharara suit this festive season to steal the show with your elegance and style. It’s time to celebrate the spirit of festivities with a dash of glamour!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Curl your big day with these bridal jewellery sets: Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani's picks 858736
Curl your big day with these bridal jewellery sets: Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani’s picks
Wedding Gown For Women: Fashion cues from Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet & Hansika Motwani 858729
Wedding Gown For Women: Fashion cues from Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet & Hansika Motwani
Go trendy with Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde's front kurti neck designs 858665
Go trendy with Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde’s front kurti neck designs
[Photodump] Tamanna Bhatia personifies ‘candid’ as camera rolls, internet in awe 858695
[Photodump] Tamanna Bhatia personifies ‘candid’ as camera rolls, internet in awe
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is all set for a windy Autumn season in black floral mini dress 858511
Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is all set for a windy Autumn season in black floral mini dress
Pooja Hegde Is Bruised; Shows Her 'Battle Scars' 858182
Pooja Hegde Is Bruised; Shows Her ‘Battle Scars’

Latest Stories

Skirts For Women: Jacqueliene Fernandez, Tara Sutaria & Sonakshi Sinha’s go-to glam picks 859045
Skirts For Women: Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria & Jacqueliene Fernandez’s go-to glam picks
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858992
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos]
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Female? Payal 'Payal Gaming' Dhare, Aaradhya 'VibeWithAaradhya' Sawant, Harshita 'Harshi' Shukla, Mahek 'Mizo' Syed, Shakshi 'Sharkshe' Shetty, Deepanshi 'Dobby' Rawat, Krutika 'Krutika Plays' Ojha, Kaashvi 'Kaash Plays' Hiranandani, Kanika 'Kani Gaming' Bisht, Bright Fox, Saloni 'Mili Kya Mili' Kandalgaonkar, Sonali 'Play Like Incognito' Singh 859043
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Female? Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare, Aaradhya ‘VibeWithAaradhya’ Sawant, Harshita ‘Harshi’ Shukla, Mahek ‘Mizo’ Syed, Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty, Deepanshi ‘Dobby’ Rawat, Krutika ‘Krutika Plays’ Ojha, Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani, Kanika ‘Kani Gaming’ Bisht, Bright Fox, Saloni ‘Mili Kya Mili’ Kandalgaonkar, Sonali ‘Play Like Incognito’ Singh
Auto Draft 859041
Vote Now: Fan-favourite esports organization of the year? Team Xspark, S8UL, GodLike Esports, Enigma, Orangutan, Gods Reign, Revenant Esports, Blind Esports, Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, Reckoning Esports
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses 858945
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Male? Muhammed 'Kaztro Gaming' Ramees, Dilin 'Eagle Gaming' Dinesan, Athul 'Blind Rebel' Sherif, ‘Ujjwal 'Techno Gamerz' Chaurasia’, Nischay 'Triggered Insaan' Malhan, Pratik 'Alpha Clasher' Jogiya, Jonathan 'Jonathan Gaming' Amaral, Raj 'Snax' Varma, Gulrez 'Joker Ki Haveli' Khan, Yash 'Lolzzz' Thacker, Nitin 'Classified YT' Chougale, Siddhant 'Shreeman Legend' Praveen Joshi, Sid 'Sid' Joshi, Rishab 'Antaryami' Verma 859039
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Male? Muhammed ‘Kaztro Gaming’ Ramees, Dilin ‘Eagle Gaming’ Dinesan, Athul ‘Blind Rebel’ Sherif, ‘Ujjwal ‘Techno Gamerz’ Chaurasia’, Nischay ‘Triggered Insaan’ Malhan, Pratik ‘Alpha Clasher’ Jogiya, Jonathan ‘Jonathan Gaming’ Amaral, Raj ‘Snax’ Varma, Gulrez ‘Joker Ki Haveli’ Khan, Yash ‘Lolzzz’ Thacker, Nitin ‘Classified YT’ Chougale, Siddhant ‘Shreeman Legend’ Praveen Joshi, Sid ‘Sid’ Joshi, Rishab ‘Antaryami’ Verma
Read Latest News