Hairstyle lessons for saree from Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hegde and Tamanna Bhatia

Highlights:

Bollywood’s Anupama, Pooja, and Tamanna inspire with saree hairstyles.

Anupama’s soft curls, Pooja’s waves, and Tamanna’s updos are chic.

Guides and tips help you achieve these looks easily.

Today, we’re taking a glamorous detour into the world of hairstyles, guided by the impeccable fashionistas Anupama Parameswaran, the ethereal Pooja Hegde, and the ever-stylish Tamanna Bhatia. Sarees have long been the epitome of elegance, and these three leading ladies know just how to complement them with the perfect coifs. Whether you’re gearing up for a traditional family gathering, a lavish wedding affair, or simply want to embrace the saree swag, these hairstyle lessons are your ticket to turning heads and stealing the spotlight. So, get ready to transform your tresses into a mesmerizing masterpiece that will have you feeling like a Bollywood diva in no time! Let’s dive into the world of sensational saree hairstyles with these three trendsetting icons.

Anupama Parameswaran: The Effortless Elegance

If you’re a fan of understated elegance, then Anupama Parameswaran is your go-to inspiration. She effortlessly combines simplicity with grace, making her the queen of minimalistic yet charming saree hairstyles. Anupama always keeps her beautiful soft curls cascading, adding the sensuality to her fashion do. And here she decked up her printed red saree with gorgeous long curls, letting her saree take centre stage. This style not only complements the traditional look but also exudes an air of sophistication.

Pooja Hegde: The Glamorous Waves

For those who adore a touch of glamour, Pooja Hegde’s hairstyle choices are a goldmine. She knows how to add the perfect amount of drama to her saree looks with voluminous, cascading waves. And to honour those gorgeous waves, the diva teamed this beautiful beige sheer saree with a casual messy low tied hairbun. She teamed the saree with nude makeup look. These glamorous waves not only add a dash of romance but also give a luxurious vibe that pairs beautifully with the opulence of a saree. Whether it’s a red-carpet event or a festive occasion, Pooja’s waves are a surefire way to turn heads.

Tamanna Bhatia: The Stylish Updos

If you’re in the mood for something more modern and chicer, Tamanna Bhatia’s saree hairstyles will be your style muse. Tamanna often goes for stylish updos that elevate her traditional saree ensembles. Whether it’s a high bun, a messy bun with twists, or a sleek one, she knows how to make a bold statement while maintaining the saree’s charm. Her knack for combining the classic with the contemporary is truly remarkable. And in this gorgeous grreen sheer silk saree, the diva picked it up with a sleek gelled hairbun.

Take these mesmerizing saree hairstyles, offering step-by-step guides and pro tips to help you achieve these looks effortlessly. Whether you’re a fan of simplicity, glamour, or modern chic, there’s a saree hairstyle for every style persona.