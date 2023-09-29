Movies | Celebrities

Wedding Wows: Tamanna Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Anupama Parameswaran's bridal hairstyle tips

Here, we've got you covered with three fabulous bridal hairstyle tips from none other than the stunning Tamanna Bhatia, the elegant Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the charming Anupama Parameswaran.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 08:35:17
When it comes to your big day, your hairstyle can make or break your bridal look. Whether you’re planning a low-key church wedding, an intimate gathering, or channelling your inner boho bride, the right hairstyle can tie everything together. Here, we’ve got you covered with three fabulous bridal hairstyle tips from none other than the stunning Tamanna Bhatia, the elegant Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the charming Anupama Parameswaran.

Tamanna Bhatia’s Sleek Up Knotted Hairbun: Perfect for a Low-Key Church Wedding

For those opting for the serenity of a church wedding, Tamanna Bhatia serves up some major bridal hair inspiration. She effortlessly flaunts a beautifully curated, sleek up-knotted hairbun that exudes timeless elegance. This hairstyle complements her sequinned off-shoulder pink gown dress to perfection, offering a classic yet modern bridal look. To complete the ensemble, Tamanna chooses a nude makeup look that flawlessly enhances her natural beauty. It’s a bridal hairstyle choice that whispers sophistication and charm.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Jasmine Floral Sleek Pulled-Back Bun: Ideal for Intimate Weddings

Intimate weddings call for intimate bridal hairstyles, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s choice is spot-on. Her jasmine floral sleek pulled-back bun is a breathtaking option for those seeking an understated yet regal look. Whether you’re donning a lightweight lehenga choli or a sheer white saree, this hairstyle gracefully elevates your bridal aura. Samantha’s minimal makeup choice and matching minimal accessories keep the focus on the exquisite bun, making it a flawless choice for an intimate celebration.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Boho Chic Curls Tied in a Ponytail: A Whimsical Bridal Hairstyle Pick

If you’re a free spirit and your bridal style screams boho, Anupama Parameswaran’s bridal hairstyle is your dream come true. Dressed in a stylish peach pink floral bold saree, she enchants with her cascading curls tied in a ponytail and adorned with vibrant red flowers. This whimsical look adds a dash of playfulness and romance to your wedding day. It’s a choice that lets your personality shine through, making you the boho bride you’ve always envisioned.

Your Bridal Hairstyle, Your Bridal Story

Your wedding day is a tale of love and commitment, and your bridal hairstyle is a pivotal chapter in that story. Whether you opt for the sleek sophistication of Tamanna Bhatia, the intimate elegance of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, or the boho chic of Anupama Parameswaran, let your hairstyle reflect your unique bridal journey. So, as you embark on this beautiful adventure, remember that your hair is your crown, and with the right bridal hairstyle, you’ll be ready to say “I do” in style!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

