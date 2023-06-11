ADVERTISEMENT
This is what Sara Ali Khan wants you to do on weekends

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, urging her fans to sort their weekends out and watch the movie in theatres. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 05:31:05
It’s time to binge on your favourite popcorn bucket again, as the weekend is here. And Sara Ali Khan who is currently basking in the joy, as her movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has reached new heights, earning whopping numbers at the box office, has recommended her fans on social media, that they watch the movie this weekend.

About ZHZB’s success

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s much-anticipated film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” has completed its eventful first week in theaters, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. With a promising start and a surge in ticket sales over the weekend, the film showcased its potential to captivate hearts. According to reports in Hindustan Times, the domestic collection of “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” currently stands at an impressive ₹37.35 crore.

Have a look at Sara’s candid post on her Instagram stories below-

Sharing the poster, Sara wrote, “Yeh weekend karo kuch hatke”

As the box office numbers keep climbing, the film’s fate hangs in the balance, leaving us intrigued and excited to witness how the story unfolds on the silver screen. Stay tuned to IWMBuzz for more updates as the thrilling journey of “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” continues to enthrall audiences nationwide.

Are you planning to watch the movie this weekend? Let us know in the comments below. And for more such updates stay tuned

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

