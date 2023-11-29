Throwback to when Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur enjoyed pottery making in Dharamkot [Watch]

Throwing it back to 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan takes us on a nostalgic journey with a pleasant vacation video from Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh. The Jab We Met actress, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan, is seen reveling in the joyous moments of their family getaway.

In this charming throwback, Kareena shares glimpses of a pottery-making escapade with her little man. The Instagram caption exudes a playful vibe – “Pot, pot, pottery with the Lil man Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff.” It’s a sweet reminder of the carefree times spent as a family amidst the serene landscapes of Himachal Pradesh.

Taimur, the pint-sized sensation of 2020, steals the spotlight once again with his undeniable cuteness. Whether they were at the airport or engaging in creative activities in Dharamkot, this mother-son duo became a favorite for fans across the nation. The throwback video, capturing the essence of their holiday escapade, adds another layer of endearment to the charming Taimur chronicles.

As we revisit these moments from 2020, it’s not just a celebrity vacation – it’s a heartwarming family adventure frozen in time. The laughter, the creativity, and the undeniable love shared between Kareena, Saif, and Taimur during this Himachal escapade become a cherished part of their journey, leaving us with smiles and a nostalgic longing for the simplicity of those times.