Bollywood actors have always levelled up their fashion. Be it ethnic or Western, they are known to set goals every now and then. And yet again, talented actors like Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, and Manoj Bajpayee are making fans go crazy.

Baaghi star Tiger Shroff is the king of six packs abs. The actor donned a black blazer without a shirt flaunting his abs with matching pants and shiny shoes. His messy hairstyle with her mysterious face looked attractive. He posed with that attitude vibes in his pictures.

On the other hand, Thank God star Sidharth Malhotra looked dashing in a creamy blazer with a matching shirt and contrasting black pants. The classy black shoes, black bow, and clean style made fans stare at him without blinking. He suited up to receive the Popular Choice Award for Best Actor.

While talented actor Manoj Bajpayee is all energized in his new avatar. He donned a funky orange jacket paired with blue pants and white sneakers. He had fun with the new avatar, feeling orange was the new black.

It is difficult to compare the three as Tiger Shroff amazed fans with his attractive physique, while Sidharth Malhotra rocked the handsome hunk vibes in a white suit. On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee looked relaxed and happy in an orange outfit which made him feel energetic.