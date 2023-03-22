Katrina Kaif is without a doubt one of the most prominent actresses in the Bollywood business. The diva has often demonstrated that she can not only act but also shake a leg and dress to the nines. Katrina is a style icon in every way since whatever she wears is a smash!

While the actress enjoys wearing bright colors and pastels, nothing tops her preference for wearing all white. Here are all of the times she wore it.

1. Who says white doesn’t look good in the winter? Katrina chose a white turtleneck sweater and posed in it, giving us all winter wonderland goals!

2. Katrina chose a tiny white fit-and-flare dress for a night out and paired it with a pair of white shoes. Her image was complemented by her glossy, poker-straight hair.

3. For the ultimate movie date dress, Katrina chose a white co-ord set with contrasting blue paneling. It was styled once more with white shoes for a comfy yet casual look.

4. Are you going to the beach and adoring white like Kat? Follow her lead and choose a basic white bikini suit with a tassel shrug over it.

5. Katrina Kaif understands that a girl’s wardrobe is incomplete without a white summer dress! We adore her white little dress, which she paired with a simple blue blazer and white sneakers. She certainly likes the white clothing and shoe combo!

6. Katrina also carries a pair of white slacks with her for a more professional, business-like appearance, which she styles with a satin slip top and an acid-faded denim jacket. Colorful heels gave a splash of color to this ensemble.

7. Katrina donned a white gown on the red carpet, not only for casual wear! This structured shoulder gown with balloon sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit is stunning.

8. Are you looking for a conventional white look? Katrina has your back! She glowed in this white chikankari Manish Malhotra gown, which she accessorized with a dupatta, statement jewelry, and gold juttis.

Katrina Kaif is stunning in whatever clothing she wears, and the color white brings out the hidden fairy in her.

What do you think of Katrina Kaif's white ensembles? Which one is your favorite?