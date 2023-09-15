Top 10 Bollywood Celebrities Bridal Mehendi Designs to copy for your big day

Movies | Celebrities

These celebrity brides have shown us the magic that can be woven into henna designs. So, go ahead, let your inner Bollywood diva shine, and make your bridal mehendi a star-studded affair to remember on your special day

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Sep,2023 21:53:56
In the dazzling world of Bollywood, where stars shine brighter than the night sky, and weddings are extravagant affairs filled with love, laughter, and breathtaking mehendi designs. If you’re a bride-to-be looking to add a dash of celebrity glamour to your big day, we’ve got you covered with the top 10 Bollywood celebrity bridal mehendi designs that’ll leave you star-struck.

First up, the “Desi Girl” herself, Priyanka Chopra. Her mehendi design wasn’t just intricate; it was a musical love story. Imagine a guitar elegantly woven into the design, a sweet nod to her musician husband, Nick Jonas. Talk about romance in henna!

Now, let’s jet off to the Maldives with Katrina Kaif. During her honeymoon, she flaunted her henna-adorned hands with pure finesse. The elaborate details in her mehendi design were a sight to behold. It was like a work of art on her hands, and we couldn’t get enough of it.

But wait, if you’re tired of the same old henna patterns, look no further than Mouni Roy for inspiration. Her mehendi design is all about the “wow” factor, thanks to cleverly placed negative spaces. It’s modest, unusual, and whimsical—a true departure from the norm.

If you’re a detail-oriented bride, Deepika Padukone‘s mehendi design is your dream come true. It stretched all the way up to her elbows, adorned with lotuses, peacocks, paisleys, and lace detailing. It was as if her hands were wrapped in an exquisite tapestry.

Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista of Bollywood, added her unique touch to her mehendi design. Traditional jaali and paisley floral patterns met adorable elephant motifs, giving her henna a one-of-a-kind twist that’s a breath of fresh air in the world of mehendi.

Now, let’s head to Italy, where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot. Anushka’s colorful floral lehenga perfectly complemented her paisley henna design, which extended gracefully to her forearms. Virat, on the other hand, sported a minimalistic design, showing off his love for the art.

Yami Gautam‘s wedding to Aditya Dhar was a lesson in simplicity and elegance. Her henna design, with circular motifs on her palms and intricate patterns on her fingers and wrists, struck the perfect balance. Less can indeed be more!

Soha Ali Khan kept it real with a homey mehendi function. Her henna extended to her forearms, adorned with lovely circular ethnic designs on her feet. It was all about celebrating love in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by family and friends.

The lovely Neha Dhupia had a secret wedding, but her henna spoke volumes. Rich brown henna stains adorned her hands, featuring paisley, floral, and ethnic Indian motifs. She rocked a gorgeous white saree and a million-dollar smile that lit up the room.

Last but certainly not least, the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Her intricate mehendi design extended gracefully to her forearms, complementing her baby pink ethnic ensemble and garlands around her neck. It was elegance personified.

In the colourful world of Bollywood and Indian weddings, mehendi isn’t just an art form; it’s a canvas of love and tradition. These celebrity brides have shown us the magic that can be woven into henna designs. So, go ahead, let your inner Bollywood diva shine, and make your bridal mehendi a star-studded affair to remember on your special day!

