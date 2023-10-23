Movies | Celebrities

Traditional Fashion For Women: Kriti Sanon is turning chapters in rani pink Anarkali suit

Kriti Sanon's rani pink Anarkali suit became a sonnet of style, an ode to sartorial brilliance. Her fashion choices are like chapters in an unfolding story, and each chapter tells a tale of effortless elegance and contemporary chic.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Oct,2023 10:20:06
Credit: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon knows how to leave a sartorial mark that’s as indelible as the memories of her stunning performances. And recently, she left us all starry-eyed when she donned a rani pink Anarkali suit designed by the inimitable Rajesh Pratap Singh. With every step she took, she proved that style is her second nature.

This Anarkali creation was not just any outfit; it was a mesmerizing symphony of rani pink and crimson, a harmonious dance of hues that showcased Kriti’s relentless commitment to fashion finesse. The dazzling contrast between the fiery crimson red lehenga-bottoms and the structured top was like a vivid canvas brought to life, adding a breath of fresh air to the fashion landscape. Kriti’s choice exuded the perfect fusion of traditional grace and contemporary allure.

When it came to makeup, Kriti chose to paint a portrait of elegance. A gentle smoky eye with a subtle pink hue accentuated her eyes, casting a sultry spell that had everyone hooked. The choice of a delicate nude lipstick shade brought a sense of balance to her look, ensuring that all eyes remained riveted on her stunning ensemble.

See photos:

Traditional Fashion For Women: Kriti Sanon is turning chapters in rani pink Anarkali suit 863494

But the devil, or in this case, the diva, is in the details. Kriti’s choice of accessories was both understated and impactful. She adorned her ears with the elegantly minimal ‘Lion Roar’ stud earrings by Apala by Sumit, proving that sometimes, all it takes is a delicate touch to make a powerful statement. The precision with which these studs were crafted added an extra layer of allure to her already captivating look.

Rajesh Pratap Singh is a renowned fashion designer famous for his androgynous style, where he blurs the lines between traditional men’s and women’s fashion. He creates clothing that can be worn by anyone, regardless of their gender, using clean lines and a mix of soft and strong elements. His designs break free from the usual gender-based fashion rules, allowing people to express their unique style. In a world where fashion often sticks to traditional norms, Singh is a visionary who champions inclusivity and diversity, making him a leading figure in the fashion industry.

In a world where fashion is a language, Kriti Sanon’s rani pink Anarkali suit became a sonnet of style, an ode to sartorial brilliance. Her fashion choices are like chapters in an unfolding story, and each chapter tells a tale of effortless elegance and contemporary chic. With this outfit, Kriti didn’t just make a fashion statement; she crafted a fashion legacy that will inspire generations to embrace the beauty of contrast and the allure of minimalistic grace. Kriti Sanon’s style journey is an ever-evolving narrative, and we can’t wait to turn the page and see what she’ll wear next in her sartorial adventure.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

