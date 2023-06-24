ADVERTISEMENT
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have sent their fans into a frenzy with their recent dinner date in Dubai, and the internet is buzzing with excitement! A picture from their romantic evening has gone viral, capturing the hearts of their admirers.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 06:32:32
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have sent their fans into a frenzy with their recent dinner date in Dubai, and the internet is buzzing with excitement! A picture from their romantic evening has gone viral, capturing the hearts of their admirers. The power couple took twinning to the next level, both opting for stylish black outfits as they posed effortlessly for the camera.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twinned in black

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his suave style, looked dashing in his black ensemble, exuding charm and sophistication. Alia Bhatt, the epitome of elegance, complemented him perfectly, radiating grace and beauty in her black attire. Their picture-perfect chemistry and undeniable love for each other shone through, captivating everyone who laid eyes on the viral snap.

Dubai served the perfect backdrop for their enchanting date, adding a touch of glamour to their already glamorous presence. As two of the most talented actors in the industry, Ranbir and Alia continue to win hearts not just with their performances on the silver screen, but also with their adorable off-screen moments.

Bombay Times sharing the picture wrote, “Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor stuns in a black dress during their date in Dubai 🖤✨ #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #ranlia #ranbiralia #bollywoodactors #couplegoals #dubailife #bombaytimes”

Here take a look-

Trending: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoy dinner date in Dubai, pic goes viral 819371

Are you awed too with this gorgeous picture? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

