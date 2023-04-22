ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Trending: Sara Ali Khan enjoys BST bus ride in yellow co-ord outfit, what's cooking?

Check out how Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a nice ride in yellow co-ord outfit in a BST bus

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Apr,2023 10:34:50
Trending: Sara Ali Khan enjoys BST bus ride in yellow co-ord outfit, what's cooking?

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most admired and popular actress in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva started her career in the year 2018 with Kedarnath alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput and well, given the kind of success and prosperity that she’s already achieved in her career now, we can certainly say that she’s done well for herself. The last few years have been quite nice and amazing on a professional front for Sara Ali Khan and well, the journey ahead is only going to get bigger and better. Her fan following and popularity needs no introduction and that’s why, she certainly makes the most of her fandom and how.

Check out the latest that’s happening in Sara Ali Khan’s life:

When it comes to giving her fans a nice sneak-peek into her personal life, Sara Ali Khan loves to give her fans a glimpse of her special diaries. Well, guess what’s the latest that’s happening in Sara Ali Khan’s life right now? Well, the beautiful diva is seen giving us all a glimpse into her photoshoot diaries. She’s seen having a blast while shooting in front of a local BST bus in Mumbai and well, we are absolutely sweating after seeing her gorgeous yellow co-ord set outfit. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Trending: Sara Ali Khan enjoys BST bus ride in yellow co-ord outfit, what's cooking? 799859

Trending: Sara Ali Khan enjoys BST bus ride in yellow co-ord outfit, what's cooking? 799860

Trending: Sara Ali Khan enjoys BST bus ride in yellow co-ord outfit, what's cooking? 799861

Trending: Sara Ali Khan enjoys BST bus ride in yellow co-ord outfit, what's cooking? 799862

Work Front:

Right now, we are all super excited for Sara Ali Khan’s next movie with Vicky Kaushal that’s been helmed by Laxman Utekar. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Sara Ali Khan And Her Adventurous Ride In Nature, See Pics
Sara Ali Khan And Her Adventurous Ride In Nature, See Pics
Sara Ali Khan Goes Regal In Antique Gold Zari Ensemble; See Pics
Sara Ali Khan Goes Regal In Antique Gold Zari Ensemble; See Pics
Sara Ali Khan Reveals To Shehnaaz Gill About Her Wedding Plans Says, 'I'll Need Some Andha Pagal To Marry Me'
Sara Ali Khan Reveals To Shehnaaz Gill About Her Wedding Plans Says, 'I'll Need Some Andha Pagal To Marry Me'
Review Of Gaslight: More Gas, Less Light
Review Of Gaslight: More Gas, Less Light
Chitrangda On Working With Both Saif & His Daughter
Chitrangda On Working With Both Saif & His Daughter
In Photos: Sara Ali Khan and her many moods
In Photos: Sara Ali Khan and her many moods
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News