Trending: Sara Ali Khan enjoys BST bus ride in yellow co-ord outfit, what's cooking?

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most admired and popular actress in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva started her career in the year 2018 with Kedarnath alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput and well, given the kind of success and prosperity that she’s already achieved in her career now, we can certainly say that she’s done well for herself. The last few years have been quite nice and amazing on a professional front for Sara Ali Khan and well, the journey ahead is only going to get bigger and better. Her fan following and popularity needs no introduction and that’s why, she certainly makes the most of her fandom and how.

Check out the latest that’s happening in Sara Ali Khan’s life:

When it comes to giving her fans a nice sneak-peek into her personal life, Sara Ali Khan loves to give her fans a glimpse of her special diaries. Well, guess what’s the latest that’s happening in Sara Ali Khan’s life right now? Well, the beautiful diva is seen giving us all a glimpse into her photoshoot diaries. She’s seen having a blast while shooting in front of a local BST bus in Mumbai and well, we are absolutely sweating after seeing her gorgeous yellow co-ord set outfit. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Work Front:

Right now, we are all super excited for Sara Ali Khan’s next movie with Vicky Kaushal that’s been helmed by Laxman Utekar. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com