Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt’s first-ever BTS vlog from the sets of RRPK leaves internet awed

Alia Bhatt, the Gangubai actress, has delighted fans by sharing a fresh vlog on her YouTube channel, offering an exclusive look behind the scenes of the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The vlog takes viewers on a captivating journey through the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, showcasing the song’s shoot and featuring appearances by director Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Titled “My first song vlog… All about #TumKyaMile,” Alia’s video reveals that this song holds special significance for her as it was her first shoot after becoming a mother to her daughter Raha. The vlog captures Alia’s preparation for the shoot, including getting her makeup done, amidst the breathtaking snowy landscapes of Kashmir.

The video also captures a candid conversation between Alia and Karan Johar inside their car, discussing their favorite sarees from the song. Karan expresses his fondness for the multicolored kulfi saree and the lilac green one, while Alia selects the lilac green and black sarees as her favorites. Alia also shares a funny incident where Ranveer’s puffer jacket accidentally interfered with her shots while she was wearing the black saree.

Alia took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of the vlog, encouraging her followers to watch it. Fans are thrilled to get this behind-the-scenes glimpse of the song’s creation and eagerly await the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

