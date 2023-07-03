ADVERTISEMENT
Uff Uff! Rakul Preet Singh Goes Bossy In Brown Pantsuit

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most talented actresses. The diva, in her latest post, is flaunting her bossy vibes in a brown pantsuit. Check out her stunning avatar in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Jul,2023
Doctor G actress Rakul Preet Singh is gathering all positive and decent responses from the audience for her performance in the recent release I Love You. However, she is not just a talented actress but also an epitome of excellence when it comes to fashion and fitness. She has a lean and fit figure which allows her to slay in every outfit she chooses. In her latest dump, she is winning hearts with her bossy vibes.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Bossy Look In Pantsuit

The 32-year-old diva dropped a stunning video on her Instagram profile. She donned a brown pantsuit by Sarah & Sandeep. Her outfit includes a puffy sleeves blazer designed with several pockets and a cape detailing secured with a brown belt. She paired it with matching cargo-style pants.

The artistic choker and bangles in her hand accessorized her look. At the same time, she ditched the usual jewels and allowed her outfit to grab attention. Her simple messy ponytail, beautiful eye makeup, and lipstick added to her glam. In contrast, the golden brown boot heels uplifted her bossy look.

The actress captioned her post, “When life gets blurry , adjust your focus 😎.” Her caption is quite inspiring as she says to look for solutions when things get weird. While Rakul Preet Singh, throughout her photoshoot, clearly flaunted her bossy vibes.

 

 

 

 

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s bossy look? Please let us know in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News