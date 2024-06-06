Urvashi Rautela Announces New Project With Jassie Gill Says, ‘Big Surprise Coming Soon’

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is a stunning and talented diva in the industry. The actress has recently teased her fans with an exciting announcement. Taking to her Instagram platforms, Urvashi revealed her upcoming collaboration with popular Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill. The duo is set to work together on a new project, which Urvashi describes as a “big surprise coming soon.” Take a look at the post below-

Urvashi Rautela’s Post With Jassie Gill Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress looked stunning in a white round-neckline outfit. She rounded off her look with side-parted curly open tresses, minimal makeup, pink matte lips, and accessories. Her outfit included black-shaded sunglasses and a gold wristwatch. On the other hand, the Punjabi singer Jassie Gill looked stunning in a plain black T-shirt. She rounded off her look with a magenta cap, black-shaded sunglasses, and a yellow wristwatch.

In the photo, the actress took a selfie picture of herself with a cute smile. Urvashi shared a captivating post about the new project, sparking excitement and curiosity among her fans.

She captioned her post, “BRAND NEW FILM BRAND NEW HERO @jassie.gill #WishUsLuck #NextFilm Big Surprise Coming Soon.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating what the project entails, speculating whether it’s a music video, a film, or another form of entertainment. A fan commented, “Can’t wait to see together on screen.”

