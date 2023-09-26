Urvashi Rautela Goes Bold Wearing Pink Bustier Mini Dress In Mirror Selfie

Urvashi Rautela, the glam queen of Bollywood, recently set the internet on fire with her bold avatar directly from her bathroom. The actress styled herself in a darling pink dress, which looked nothing less than a sultry masterpiece.

Urvashi Rautela’s Boldness In Pink Dress

Sharing the insight from her personal life, Urvashi Rautela dropped a bold photo of herself wearing a pink netted bodycon mini dress. The low neck, bustier bodice, and thin slip details accentuate Urvashi’s beautiful shoulder and cl*avage. She flaunts her figure in the body-fit dress with a sultry pose, highlighting her toned body.

But wait, there is more! With her open, messy hairstyle, she adds volume. Her smokey eye makeup, gold chain, and bracelet are perfect for her appearance. Not to forget to mention the green sparkling nails that give her a ravishing look. In the bathroom, she posed for a mirror selfie, hiding her half-face and making the user concentrate on her stunning, bold look and her toned body.

“Girl, you belong in a museum Ok bye for now, “Urvashi Rautela captioned the post. Undoubtedly, she looks stunning in her every look; whether embracing her look in casuals or glamour dresses, she looks spectacular in all.

Did you like Urvashi Rautela’s bold look in a pink dress? Let us know in the comments box below.