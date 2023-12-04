Urvashi Rautela Looks Hot Mess In Black Bikini With Net Dress, Grab A Look

Urvashi Rautela recently grabbed everyone’s attention with her hotness at the Paris Fashion Week. The diva made a head-turning moment in her bold wardrobe choices that screamed attention. Her appearance was such that we still can’t stop gushing. Let’s dive into her black glam.

Urvashi Rautela’s Hot Look In Black Bikini

The darling diva Urvashi Rautela made a stellar appearance at the event, wearing a bold look in a bikini. She wore a black bralette with a square bottom underneath the netted long dress, embracing her boldness. What caught our attention was the fur shrug Urvashi opted for with her appearance, which made her look more enchanting. Urvashi nailed her look with her styling.

Talking about Urvashi Rautela’s makeup, the actress opted for a clean, combed high bun that gives her a strong and bold appearance. Her smokey black eye shadow with rosy cheeks and brown lips beautifully complements her appearance. She walked the ramp like a queen with nude high heels and slayed millions with her charm and style.

Urvashi Rautela enjoys massive fandom on her Instagram, with 69.8 million views. With her regular posts and updates, she keeps her fans engaged.

