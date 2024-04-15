Urvashi Rautela Shares a Selfie Moment With Lion-Hearted Jr. NTR at the Gym, See Pics!

Urvashi Rautela is an prominent actor and performer in Hindi entertainment. Urvashi has been crushing it and winning hearts with her stunning award-show performances and vogue moments. Unsurprisingly, we can’t get enough of her beauty and charisma. Urvashi maintains an active Instagram account that provides her followers with amazing images and film-related news. The diva posted a selfie with South actor Jr. NTR at the gym on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela and Jr. NTR’s Selfie Moment At Gym-

In the Instagram post, the Bollywood actress looks stunning in a neon yellow strappy, U-neckline, sleeveless plain fitted bodice. She fashioned her look in a puffed bun hairstyle with side bangs. The actress applied minimal makeup with black eyeliner and light pink glossy lips. The south actor looks dashing in a black round neckline, half-sleeved plain T-shirt. He rounded off his look with a messy, curly hairstyle. In the picture, she shared a picture of herself with Jr. NTR with a cute smile.

She captioned her post, “Jr. NTR garu our beloved true #GlobalSuperstar — exceptionally disciplined, honest, and refreshingly straightforward, yet so wonderfully humble. Thanks a million for your kindness and the motivation. Your lion-hearted 🦁 personality is truly admirable. Can’t wait to work with you in near future 🙏🫶.”

What do you think about Urvashi and Jr. NTR selfie appearance? Let us know your opinions in the comment box, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.