Urvashi Rautela Turns Glamorous In Stones Embellished Trail Gown

Urvashi Rautela, the undisputed queen of fashion, never leaves a chance to make it to the top of headlines with her fashion spectacle. However, in the latest scene, Urvashi makes a stunning moment in a glamorous dress that screams attention, and we can’t resist gushing over her magic.

Urvashi Rautela’s Glamourous Trail Gown

Ditching bold and vibrant colors, Urvashi, in the latest photoshoot, graced the screens in a beige bodycon trail gown. The outfit features multicolored shiny stones that scream attention, and we can’t resist her gorgeousness. The sleeveless one side with a long cape looks captivating. The criss-cross neckline accentuates her jaw-dropping shoulders. The trail gown gives her royal charm. Urvashi’s bodycon dress hugs her figure so perfectly that it defines her curves in the glamorous avatar.

Her fashion doesn’t end there! Urvashi opts for a high bun hairstyle with curly flicks. The smokey bold eye make gives her a mesmerizing appearance. The glassy glow on her face looks beautiful, while the glossy lips make her look sexy. She adorns her look with emerald earrings and a matching ring. With her striking poses, the Great Grand Masti actress makes us fall for her. In the striking moments, she spreads her charm in the glamorous.

Did you like Urvashi Rautela’s latest look in a glamorous dress? Drop your views in the comments box below.