Vacay Goals: Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Look Too HOT In Bikinis

The bestest best friends of the town, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, jetted off for vacations together a couple of days ago. The beauties have been treating their fans with a dreamy glimpse of their vacation since they landed at their destination. And in the latest dump, the divas look too hot in the bikini pictures from Thailand.

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy’s Bikini Pictures

Sharing these photos, Disha Patani, in her caption, wrote, “D’s Monz (with a red heart and a heart made with hand).” In the series of photos, the besties can be seen taking selfies and flaunting their hourglass figure. Both can be seen wearing animal-printed bikinis, defining their jaw-dropping figures. Not only that, the duo wore different types of bikinis throughout their beach moments, enjoying the sunset and sunrise on their Thailand vacation.

In addition, in one of the photos, Mouni And Disha wore a white mini dress, which made them look like angels from heaven on the breezy evening time. Every photo is a no-miss as the divas take the hotness bar high with their sizzling appearances. Undoubtedly, the besties are serving vacation goals.

