Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Teaser Releases Tomorrow; Check Out Bawal Chemistry

Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Bawaal Chemistry

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to their Instagram and shared a picture featuring the duo together. In the photo, Varun is seen hugging the actress from the backside, and both are mesmerized by each other’s presence. The beautiful scene from behind looked captivating. She captioned her post, “Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte (If you let me love, how much I would have loved you).”

The post further revealed the teaser release date. “Bawaal teaser out tomorrow at 12.” Fans are eager to watch the film’s teaser as it is one of the most anticipated films in the country.

Earlier, the poster of the film was shared on social media in June with the caption, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal, kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hain Bawaal (the condition of everyone’s heart will change, because bawaal is going to happen all over the world). Releasing on Prime Video India in more than 200 countries and territories! #BawaalGoesGlobal. Presenting Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal on Prime directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Coming to you this July on Prime Video India.”

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal will release in theatres on the 21st of July.

So are you excited for the teaser release? Let us know in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.