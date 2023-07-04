ADVERTISEMENT
Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Teaser Releases Tomorrow; Check Out Bawal Chemistry

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are newly talked about onscreen couples in the town. The stars this morning dropped a new post from their sets of the upcoming film Bawaal. The fans have been eagerly waiting for this news since the time Janhvi announced this project. Let's check out the release date and Bawaal chemistry.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jul,2023 22:05:32
Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Bawaal Chemistry

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor took to their Instagram and shared a picture featuring the duo together. In the photo, Varun is seen hugging the actress from the backside, and both are mesmerized by each other’s presence. The beautiful scene from behind looked captivating. She captioned her post, “Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte (If you let me love, how much I would have loved you).”

The post further revealed the teaser release date. “Bawaal teaser out tomorrow at 12.” Fans are eager to watch the film’s teaser as it is one of the most anticipated films in the country.

Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Teaser Releases Tomorrow; Check Out Bawal Chemistry 823605

Earlier, the poster of the film was shared on social media in June with the caption, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal, kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hain Bawaal (the condition of everyone’s heart will change, because bawaal is going to happen all over the world). Releasing on Prime Video India in more than 200 countries and territories! #BawaalGoesGlobal. Presenting Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal on Prime directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Coming to you this July on Prime Video India.”

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal will release in theatres on the 21st of July.

So are you excited for the teaser release? Let us know in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

