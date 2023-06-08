ADVERTISEMENT
Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is garnering an opulent success in the box office. The film knocked out every prejudice that it had before release, that it’s made for an OTT streaming, and made a gigantic lead with its high-end collection

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 05:31:29
Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is garnering an opulent success in the box office. The film knocked out every prejudice that it had before release, that it’s made for an OTT streaming, and made a gigantic lead with its high-end collection. And now that the success hits the sky, the stars aren’t falling behind to celebrate and cherish this moment to core.

Helmed by the profound Laxman Utekar, it was released back in June 2, and since then the film is reaching new heights.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s success

The film has triumphantly amassed a staggering total of Rs 30.60 crore at the box office, leaving everyone in awe. With such a remarkable achievement, the stars are currently revelling in the well-deserved glory. Sara took to her Instagram stories to share the joyous moment, where she can be seen alongside the ever-charming Vicky Kaushal, both beaming with infectious smiles, celebrating the movie’s ‘super hatke’ success. It’s all smiles, laughter, and jubilation in Tinseltown as the cast and crew bask in the glorious triumph of their labor of love.

Have a look at the picture-

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success 813646

Earlier, the onscreen couple also paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple together, to seek blessings from the lord following the success of the movie.

We hope for new heights for the movie in the coming days.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

