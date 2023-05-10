ADVERTISEMENT
Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in latest photo series, Malavika Mohanan loves it

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most good-looking and handsome actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has been doing good quality work for the longest time and we love. See his latest posts and find out how Malavika Mohanan liked it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 09:59:26
Vicky Kaushal is one of the most good-looking and handsome actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor has been doing good quality work for the longest time and we love. He’s the perfect example of an artiste who’s waited patiently for the right time to unleash the best that he’s got in himself. Well, all thanks to his hard work, efforts and dedication, Vicky Kaushal became a star in literally no time, especially after the grand success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Ever since then, the actor didn’t look back in his career ever and we love it. Not just in the professional space, Vicky Kaushal is pretty sorted personally too as he’s married to the love of her life aka Katrina Kaif.

Check out these latest photos shared by Vicky Kaushal that Malavika Mohanan has liked from her end on social media:

Whenever Vicky Kaushal shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, internet truly loves every bit of it and can’t keep calm in the genuine sense of the term. Well, this time as well, as usual, his latest snaps have gone viral all over internet. Not just her female fans ladies and gentlemen, even his dear friend Malavika Mohanan has liked all the posts and we are truly loving all of it. Want to see him and admire? Here you go –

Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in latest photo series, Malavika Mohanan loves it 805610

Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in latest photo series, Malavika Mohanan loves it 805611

Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in latest photo series, Malavika Mohanan loves it 805612

Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in latest photo series, Malavika Mohanan loves it 805613

Work Front:

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in a project by Laxman Utekar that stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role alongside her. We at IWMBuzz wish them both all the good luck and success going forward in the entertainment space. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

