Vijay Deverakonda slams journalist for criticising Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi’s Box Office flops

Vijay Deverakonda reminded everyone that actors like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi transcend the boundaries of hits and flops. He cited Rajinikanth's example, highlighting how the superstar had faced a string of consecutive flops but made a triumphant comeback with a blockbuster like "Jailer."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Aug,2023 06:00:56
Vijay Deverakonda, the charismatic actor who has been capturing hearts with his talent and charm, recently took a stand for two legendary actors, Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi, emphasizing the importance of respect for senior actors in the industry. During a promotional event for his upcoming romantic drama “Kushi,” directed by Siva Nirvana and co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay responded strongly to a journalist’s question about Chiranjeevi in a negative context.

In a heartfelt statement, Vijay Deverakonda reminded everyone that actors like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi transcend the boundaries of hits and flops. He cited Rajinikanth’s example, highlighting how the superstar had faced a string of consecutive flops but made a triumphant comeback with a blockbuster like “Jailer.” Vijay’s message was clear: the industry should recognize the incredible resilience and talent of these iconic actors, as mentioned in a report by Hindustan Times.

Speaking about Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda underlined the megastar’s influence on the industry. Despite experiencing several back-to-back flops, Chiranjeevi’s collaboration with the right director can create a sensation, as seen during the recent Sankranti release. Vijay acknowledged Chiranjeevi’s transformative impact on the world of Telugu cinema, mentioning how the superstar revolutionized action, dance, and performance in the industry, inspiring countless individuals to pursue careers in the field.

Vijay Deverakonda passionately advocated that actors should not be evaluated solely on the basis of box office outcomes. He stressed the significance of recognizing their role in motivating others to join the industry and creating an environment where everyone can enjoy their films. For Vijay, making derogatory comments about senior actors is not only disrespectful but also undermines the profound impact they have had on the industry and the lives of aspiring talents.

