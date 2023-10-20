Vintage Fashion For Women: Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia's ultimate tips to follow

Get ready for a style adventure! We’re diving headfirst into the world of vintage fashion, and we’ve got two fabulous fashion gurus as our guides: Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia. These Bollywood stars are about to share their best tips for nailing that timeless, classic look that’s making a big comeback. From old-school cool to retro glam, they’re here to help you step up your fashion game. So, put on your fashion goggles, because we’re about to unlock the secrets of vintage style with Aditi and Tamannaah!

Aditi’s sheer French flair

Aditi Rao Hydari recently wowed everyone in a fancy black gown. It’s not just any dress – it’s a work of art. This gown costs a whopping Rs. 8,95,638 and is made of delicate French lace with some cool braided leather bits. It’s like having a bit of Paris mixed with a dash of edgy style.

But wait, there’s more! Aditi didn’t forget about her feet. She paired the gown with some sleek black stilettos, making her look tall and confident. It’s like the cherry on top of her stylish outfit.

Her wavy, long hair is a bit like a waterfall of beauty. It adds a natural and easy-breezy vibe to her whole look. And her makeup is all fresh and dewy, making her skin glow like she’s got a secret potion.

This amazing outfit is from a place called Aadnevik, and it’s not just clothes; it’s like wearing a piece of art. Aditi shows us that fashion is a way to express yourself, and she does it really well. So, if you want to turn heads and make a statement, take notes from Aditi Rao Hydari, and remember – fashion is all about being bold and beautiful!

Tamannaah’s gorgeous look in Falguni Shane Peacock

Tamannaah Bhatia steps into the spotlight wearing a dress that’s not just a dress – it’s a masterpiece. It’s all sparkly and glamorous, and it’s so long that it touches the floor. This dress is like wearing a piece of history mixed with a dash of modern style.

But what’s even cooler is that it fits her perfectly, showing off her amazing curves. She’s confident and stylish, proving that when you feel good, you look good!

Her hair is long and wavy, like a gentle breeze, adding a touch of natural beauty to the whole look. Her makeup is fresh and glowy, making her skin shine like a star.

And she didn’t forget to share her stunning pictures on Instagram, where she called it “win-tage.” It’s like vintage, but with a fun twist. She also thanked the designers, Falguni Shane Peacock, for this fantastic dress.

In this outfit, Tamannaah Bhatia shows us that fashion can be fun and fabulous. It’s not just about what you wear; it’s about how you wear it and how you rock it. So, remember, fashion is all about having a good time, and Tamannaah is here to show us how it’s done!