Viral Photo: Keerthy Suresh kick starts her weekend with deadly push-ups, Varun Dhawan reacts

In the glamorous spectacle, where red carpets, flashing cameras, and glittering gowns usually take the spotlight, sometimes it’s the unexpected snapshots that truly steal the show. And speaking of unexpected, our weekend got a jolt of inspiration when the talented and fitness-savvy Keerthy Suresh decided to kickstart her weekend with a dose of “deadly” push-ups. Yes, you heard that right! This southern sensation, known for her acting prowess and fitness dedication, decided to flex her muscles and shared a viral photo that had everyone talking. And, to make things even more interesting, the dashing Varun Dhawan couldn’t resist reacting to this unexpected fitness moment with his signature charm. So, let’s dive into this whirlwind of motivation, shall we?

Keerthy Suresh, the South Indian actress known for her incredible acting skills and a fit and fabulous lifestyle, recently kickstarted her weekend with a burst of energy. She shared a viral photo on her Instagram handle, giving her fans a glimpse into her weekend workout routine. In the picture, the diva exuded fitness vibes, donning a sleek sports tank top paired with black shorts and sporty sneakers. But it wasn’t her stylish workout attire that stole the show; it was her dedication to fitness. Keerthy was captured mid-push-up, showcasing her strength and determination. Her caption, “getting there” accompanied by a fire emoji, spoke volumes about her fitness journey and her unwavering commitment to staying in shape.

Notably, Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan couldn’t help but react to Keerthy’s impressive fitness display. He expressed his appreciation with a simple yet meaningful comment, saying “image” along with a celebratory hand emoji. It’s clear that Keerthy’s dedication to fitness and her ability to inspire others with her workout regimen resonated with Varun, who himself is no stranger to maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Keerthy Suresh’s viral photo serves as a reminder that fitness knows no boundaries, and dedication knows no weekends. Her inspiring journey towards a healthier lifestyle continues to motivate her fans and peers alike, showing that she’s not just a talented actress but a fitness role model as well.