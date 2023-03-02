Shilpa Shetty is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been killing it with perfection right from the very beginning of her career in the 90s decade and from there onwards, she’s seen tremendous growth in her professional space and how. She’s always been a leader when it comes to doing women-centric characters. From doing roles that need her to develop different difficult layers to eventually being a part of projects where she enhanced the entertainment quotient with perfection in her stunning dance videos, we have seen her do it all with perfection.

Each and every time Shilpa Shetty drops a stunner of a photo or new content on her social media handle to woo and entertain all her fans, netizens as well as all her fans totally go bananas for real. She’s the perfect example of a damsel ageing backwards and well, this time as well, things are no different. Shilpa Shetty is seen burning hearts like a queen in a bralette and yoga pants in her latest video and well, we are feeling the heat for real. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

On the work front, here’s hoping we get to see Shilpa Shetty come up with exciting stuff. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com