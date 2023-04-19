Nora Fatehi is one of the most loved and appreciated actresses in the country right now. Right from the very beginning of her career in B-Town till now, Nora Fatehi has achieved quite a lot in the Hindi entertainment industry. She started getting her share of fandom and attention immediately after 2018 with Satyameva Jayate where her song ‘Dilbar’ got viral in quite literally no time. Not just that, even other music videos like Pachtaoge, and songs like Kamariya, O Saki Saki and others have helped her cement her niche like no other. Nora Fatehi is extremely talented and appreciated by the masses and well, it is that appreciation that helps her become the humongous sensation that she is today. While innumerable people all over the country love Nora Fatehi, do you all know whom Nora Fatehi is a big fan of?

Check out how Nora Fatehi is seen talking nice things about Shah Rukh Khan:

Whenever Nora Fatehi makes any show appearance from her end, she always gets the attention of the audience in the right way. Well, in one such show, Nora Fatehi was seen talking highly about Shah Rukh Khan. In Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Nora Fatehi was seen talking about how much people all over the globe love Shah Rukh Khan. She also spoke about how everyone, especially her Granny who doesn’t watch TV admire SRK. She revealed that while many people all over the globe might not know about a lot of Hollywood stars, they would always know about Shah Rukh Khan. See below folks –

Well, isn’t this video of Nora Fatehi super cute and adorable? Brilliant and wonderful indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com