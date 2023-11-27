Vishal Jethwa Shares Pics With Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif From Tiger 3; Calls Them ‘Best Acting Moment’

Actor Vishal Jethwa has developed and grown as one of the very finest young actors of this time!! Vishal has done TV projects Thapki Pyar Ki, Peshwa Bajirao, Diya aur Baati Hum, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap etc. He later migrated to OTT and films and has done himself proud!! He has been part of Mardaani 2, Salaam Venky and the recent Salman Khan film Tiger 3.

The recently released YRF spy universe film Tiger 3 saw Vishal Jethwa sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He played the role of Hassan Ali in the film and was terrific in his portrayal. Again, a feather to add to his already studded cap.

He has had many media interviews for the film and on his role, where he said that he was very fond of Katrina Kaif and in fact felt jealous when she married Vicky Kaushal.

Well, today, Vishal has shared many pictures from the film Tiger 3 where he is performing at his best along with Salman and Katrina.

He writes on social media,

vishaljethwa06

Y’all know how precious these pictures are to me 🤎

Do I even have to tell you the reason? 🤭

#tiger3 #salmankhan #katrinakaif #hasan #yrf #spyuniverse

Yes, why not, he excelled in the film and is all set to hit higher in Bollywood with good roles in the future!!

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all in love with this trio from Tiger 3? How do you like Vishal’s performance in the film?