ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Vote Now: Katrina Kaif Vs Kriti Sanon Vs Nora Fatehi: Who's red lipstick swag is your favourite for romantic date night look?

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi are dazzling here with perfection in their stunning red lipstick shades. It serves as the perfect look for a romantic date night. Figure out from their end as to who's look is the best?

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
11 May,2023 16:04:35
Vote Now: Katrina Kaif Vs Kriti Sanon Vs Nora Fatehi: Who's red lipstick swag is your favourite for romantic date night look?

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi are three of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The three of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we are truly proud of their incredible journey till date. While Katrina Kaif has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry since the early years of the 2000 decade, Kriti Sanon made her way into Bollywood soon after 2010 and well ever since then, she’s truly never looked back and how. Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, started spinning heads in B-Town immediately after the grand and special success of songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar and others and well, ever since then in 2018, things have truly been absolutely amazing and phenomenal for him in every way possible and how.

Check out the latest that Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi are busy doing from their end:

Fashion and swag comes naturally to them and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end goes viral and grabs a lot of love and attention from the fans. Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi, all three of them are literally nothing less than stunners and well, that’s why, they always manage to create a lot of impact with their amazing voguish looks. Well, this time, we are here to inspire all those ladies who look upon the red lipstick shade as the idea ‘lip wear’ for their romantic date night look. See these photos of Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi below and figure out who wears it the best. See here below –

Vote Now: Katrina Kaif Vs Kriti Sanon Vs Nora Fatehi: Who's red lipstick swag is your favourite for romantic date night look? 806135

Vote Now: Katrina Kaif Vs Kriti Sanon Vs Nora Fatehi: Who's red lipstick swag is your favourite for romantic date night look? 806136

Vote Now: Katrina Kaif Vs Kriti Sanon Vs Nora Fatehi: Who's red lipstick swag is your favourite for romantic date night look? 806137

Well, who’s red lipstick swag do you love the more folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Kriti Sanon’s ‘saree-al’ moment is magic
Watch: Kriti Sanon’s ‘saree-al’ moment is magic
Nora Fatehi is in dilemma, worries about her future
Nora Fatehi is in dilemma, worries about her future
When Katrina Kaif turned the sassy bahu in beige sweater and mangalsutra
When Katrina Kaif turned the sassy bahu in beige sweater and mangalsutra
Watch: 'Hot diva' Nora Fatehi and her Goa diaries
Watch: 'Hot diva' Nora Fatehi and her Goa diaries
Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Adipurush trailer, Kriti Sanon responds
Ashish Chanchlani reacts to Adipurush trailer, Kriti Sanon responds
Nora Fatehi is having a blast in Goa, all set to explore yummy eatables
Nora Fatehi is having a blast in Goa, all set to explore yummy eatables
Latest Stories
This is what Ileana D’Cruz wants ‘constant’ in her life
This is what Ileana D’Cruz wants ‘constant’ in her life
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Damayanti to have a face-off at the hospital
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Damayanti to have a face-off at the hospital
My mother and I share a bond that's more akin to friendship than parent-child relationship: Shweta Gulati
My mother and I share a bond that's more akin to friendship than parent-child relationship: Shweta Gulati
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets emotional about Radha's importance in her life
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets emotional about Radha's importance in her life
Exclusive: Anindita Chatterjee joins the cast of Sudhir Sharma's Colors show Neerja
Exclusive: Anindita Chatterjee joins the cast of Sudhir Sharma's Colors show Neerja
Heena Parmar Aka Arushi To Enter StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama
Heena Parmar Aka Arushi To Enter StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama
Read Latest News