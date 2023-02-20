Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are two of the most loved and celebrated actors that we have in the country. Both of them have been bonafide superstars and stars in the true sense of the term and when it comes to getting a lot of love and positive attention from the masses, the two of them are quite literally on top of their game for all the right and positive reasons. Both of them loved to win hearts for real with their sensational and sizzling performances on the big screen and that’s why, their loyal legion of fans and followers have always showered them with the kind of love and appreciation that they deserve.

Some time back, the two of them were spotted dancing their hearts out together on the popular song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ from Selfiee. Well, this time, the two of them were spotted dancing their hearts out at a popular wedding in Delhi and well, the internet is truly in awe of the videos. See below folks –

Well, what's your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Absolutely fun and super brilliant, ain't it? Who's dance video do you all like more?