Alia Bhatt is one of the most admired and desirable actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been slaying it with perfection in the Hindi entertainment industry since the year 2012 and from there onwards, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in every way possible. Alia Bhatt is extremely talented and given the kind of transition that she’s had in her professional career till date, we can certainly and happily say for real that she’s one of the most matured and respected actresses that we all currently have in the Indian entertainment space at present. Her vogue game is lit and well, we love it.

Each and every time Alia Bhatt makes a sensational appearance in public, netizens as well as all her fans totally love it and can’t keep calm for real. This time however, Alia Bhatt is making headlines for a different reason. In a video that’s now going viral from a recent award show, Alia Bhatt is seen dancing her heart out in a viral video with Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana to the popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’ and well, we are absolutely loving every bit of it for real. Well, do you want to check it out ladies and gentlemen? See below folks –

Well, what’s your take on this viral dance video ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and super fun, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com