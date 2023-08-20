ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol celebrate the grand success of Gadar 2

The Bollywood powerhouses appeared jubilant as they celebrated the astounding success of "Gadar 2," which has crossed a remarkable 300 crore rupees milestone at the box office. Check out video below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Aug,2023 03:35:42
Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol, the dynamic duo from the iconic Bollywood film “Gadar,” recently delighted fans by sharing a celebratory video for the highly-anticipated “Gadar 2.” The stars posted the heartwarming clip on their social media accounts, expressing their gratitude for the immense love and support they’ve received. Ameesha Patel’s caption read, “DUBAI.——Posted @withregram • @city1016 Celebrated the success of Gadar 2 with our very own Tara Singh and Sakina! ❤️”

In the video, the Bollywood powerhouses appeared jubilant as they celebrated the astounding success of “Gadar 2,” which has crossed a remarkable 300 crore rupees milestone at the box office. This momentous achievement was officially announced on City1016, Dubai’s prominent radio station, with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in attendance.

City1016 proudly declared itself the “Official Radio Partner” for the monumental success of “Gadar 2,” promising viewers and listeners more exciting updates to come. Fans of the “Gadar” franchise are eagerly awaiting further developments and undoubtedly relishing the nostalgia brought back by the return of Tara Singh and Sakina.

Watch the video below-

As the “Gadar 2” frenzy continues to sweep across Bollywood enthusiasts, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol’s celebratory video serves as a true showdown to the enduring legacy of this beloved film series.

Did you watch the movie already? If not, what are you waiting for? Stay tuned to IWMBuzz for more updates as the journey of “Gadar 2” unfolds.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

