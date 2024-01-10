[Watch] Disha Patani sets internet ablaze with her killer dance moves

Disha Patani is legit always on the move, and she’s not just killing it on the big screen but also slaying the dance floor! Like, have you seen her latest Insta video grooving to Sam Smith’s “Unholy”? Girl’s moves are pure fire, no kidding. It’s not just dancing; it’s like a whole vibe. You watch it, and you’re like, “Whoa, did she just bring a storm to my feed?” The energy is intense, and the sultriness is off the charts.

And guess what? The moment she dropped that video bomb, the internet went nuts. Seriously, people couldn’t handle the awesomeness. The comments section turned into a virtual standing ovation. Even her BFF Mouni Roy couldn’t help but spill the tea in the comments, going all, “Can’t even… brilliant.” Yeah, that’s right – even her bestie was left speechless.

Check out the video below

It looks like, Disha isn’t just about pumping iron in the gym; she’s got the dance floor as her playground too. It’s like she’s got this secret recipe for keeping everyone hooked. Fitness, check. Dance, check. Instagram game, double-check. It’s like she’s living her best life and taking us all along for the ride. So, if you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing out on some serious dance party vibes. Go check it, and thank me later for the heads up!