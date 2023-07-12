Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Romantic Moments On 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte'

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are actively promoting their upcoming tragic love story Bawaal. The duo has been in the limelight ever since the release of the teaser. The lead pair are doing their best to reach a larger audience. Yet again, a new romantic dance together is going viral on the internet.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Romantic Dance Moment In The Viral Video

In the latest Instagram reel, Janhvi and Varun can be seen romancing. The actress is dressed in the same outfit she styled herself during the promotion yesterday. The video started with Janhvi And Varun in a romantic pose on the yacht. The duo romantically danced to their new song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte throughout the video. The song was released a couple of days ago.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and by the famous Sajid Nadiadwala. The film's poster summarises the love story as "Every love story has its own war." Bawaal will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023. The actress announced the film on her Instagram on 19th June and, in the caption, wrote, "Badlega sabke dilon ka haal, kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hain #Bawaal💥 Releasing on @primevideoin in more than 200 countries and territories!

