ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Romantic Moments On 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte'

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are stealing all limelight with their upcoming film Bawaal. And check out their romantic moments performing on their new song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jul,2023 02:05:28
Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Romantic Moments On 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' 832740

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are actively promoting their upcoming tragic love story Bawaal. The duo has been in the limelight ever since the release of the teaser. The lead pair are doing their best to reach a larger audience. Yet again, a new romantic dance together is going viral on the internet.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Romantic Dance Moment In The Viral Video

In the latest Instagram reel, Janhvi and Varun can be seen romancing. The actress is dressed in the same outfit she styled herself during the promotion yesterday. The video started with Janhvi And Varun in a romantic pose on the yacht. The duo romantically danced to their new song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte throughout the video. The song was released a couple of days ago.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and by the famous Sajid Nadiadwala. The film’s poster summarises the love story as “Every love story has its own war.” Bawaal will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023. The actress announced the film on her Instagram on 19th June and, in the caption, wrote, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal, kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hain #Bawaal💥 Releasing on @primevideoin in more than 200 countries and territories!
#BawaalGoesGlobal.”

So are you guys ready for Bawaal? Please share your thoughts and excitement in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse In Sparkling Floral Bodycon; See Bawaal Pics 832855
Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse In Sparkling Floral Bodycon; See Bawaal Pics
Janhvi Kapoor Turns 'Bawaal' In Green Saree 832322
Janhvi Kapoor Turns ‘Bawaal’ In Green Saree
Varun Dhawan's Dashing Style Is Palpable; Check Here 831789
Varun Dhawan’s Dashing Style Is Palpable; Check Here
Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan's New Song 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' Sets Internet Ablaze 831452
Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan’s New Song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’ Sets Internet Ablaze
Janhvi Kapoor set to make Tamil debut in Kamal Haasan's production, opposite Pradeep Ranganathan 831678
Janhvi Kapoor set to make Tamil debut in Kamal Haasan’s production, opposite Pradeep Ranganathan
Find Out Janhvi Kapoor's Soul Food While In Shoot 828066
Find Out Janhvi Kapoor’s Soul Food While In Shoot
Latest Stories
Urfi Javed's New DIY Necklace Screams Attention 832747
Urfi Javed’s New DIY Necklace Screams Attention
Shruti Haasan Glows In New Blush; See Pics Here 832761
Shruti Haasan Glows In New Blush; See Pics Here
Nia Sharma Pens Note Of Gratitude As She Achieves Her Dream Of Sports Car; Have A Look 832764
Nia Sharma Pens Note Of Gratitude As She Achieves Her Dream Of Sports Car; Have A Look
Pranali Rathod's mirror selfies are all about glam and beauty 832769
Pranali Rathod’s mirror selfies are all about glam and beauty
No one should play Robi Thakur: Swastika Mukherjee opposes Anupam Kher’s casting for Rabindranath Tagore 832928
No one should play Robi Thakur: Swastika Mukherjee opposes Anupam Kher’s casting for Rabindranath Tagore
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Green Thigh High Slit Gown(New Pics) 832820
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Green Thigh High Slit Gown(New Pics)
Read Latest News