Watch: Katrina Kaif gets mobbed at the airport, netizens react

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif found herself in a mob of eager fans vying for a selfie with the star. A video capturing the scene quickly went viral, showing the actress being surrounded by enthusiastic admirers seeking a moment with her.

Katrina gets flanked by fans

The video shared by Viral Bhayani on their official Instagram handle, we can see her fans going all gushed to get a selfie with her. The actress, however, managed to keep her calm, as we can see in the video. However, netizens weren’t happy on the ground how the actress got almost mobbed by them.

Check out-

Katrina’s OOTD

In the video, we can see the actress heading out of the airport. The diva looked all stunner in a brown sheer casual top. The diva teamed it off with baggy denim jeans. The actress completed the look with minimal makeover and a stylish black sunglass.

Check out video-

Reactions

Soon after the video surfaced online, netizens weren’t very happy with how the fans rushed to get a photo with the actress. One wrote, “Fans should really show some respect towards an individual..especially a woman! If I was her I would be petrified….”

Another wrote, “Beautiful Kat surrounded by wild animals really…people need to maintain a distance….”

A third user wrote, “Come on guys..we know she’s gorgeous but that doesn’t mean you force yourself on her to take selfies…show some respect..”

A fourth one added, “Wow, i am surprised she didnt freak out with all the pushing and shoving..lovely to see her being so indulgent to her fans who can get so rowdy at the best of times!”