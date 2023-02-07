Watch: Kriti Sanon enjoys a delicious drink with ‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan, video goes viral

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are two of the most admired and loved individuals that we all have right now in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have been doing their best and putting their best foot forward to do well in the entertainment space and well, the results have so far certainly gone their way and for real. The two of them are right now coming up with Shehzada movie after ‘Luka Chhupi’ together and well, we are super excited. To tell you all about the movie a little more, Shehzada’s first song Munda Sona Hoon Main clearly had us tapping our feet on the peppy beats.

One couldn’t take their eyes off Kriti Sanon’s perfect hair flip to Kartik Aaryan’s quirky expressions in the song. The actress shared a video on the madness & fun behind making this perfect song.

Check out the video here:

In the video we can see Kriti-Kartik sipping on iced teas, Kriti saving herself from the unpredictable rain, practice shots before the final take, Kartik Aaryan taking a quick power nap, lots of giggles, laughter, multiple failed hair flips before the dreamy shot & more.

Munda Sona Hoon Main ranks number one being the favorite track from the film. The song has already crossed millions of views & the audience just can’t get enough of Kartik-Kriti chemistry. The duo is taking flights for Shehzada promotions & creating a frenzy wherever they go.

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar, and music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on 17th February 2023.

Absolutely amazing and entertaining, right folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com