Watch: Rakul Preet Singh calls for goofy celebration of Raksha Bandhan with her brother

Raksha Bandhan, a time-honoured Indian festival, celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. This special occasion, often referred to as Rakhi, is a day filled with profound emotions, cherished traditions, and the reaffirmation of the unique connection that siblings share. Brothers pledge to safeguard and care for their sisters throughout their lives. Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful reminder of the enduring love and the indomitable spirit of sibling relationships.

Given that, Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh celebrated the cherished festival of Raksha Bandhan in a truly special way, and she didn’t miss sharing the love and joy with her fans. The actress took to Instagram to post a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan special video, offering glimpses of her memorable trip with her brother to exotic locales, as well as other fun moments they shared. Rakul’s endearing post has not only won the hearts of her followers but also set the bar high for sibling goals. In the video reel that captures their wonderful bond, Rakul penned a heartfelt message, saying, “Happppy rakhi my not so little one ❤️❤️ @aman01offl.”

Rakul Preet’s Vibrant Career on the Big Screen

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh has been making waves in the Indian film industry with her diverse roles and stellar performances. Her impressive filmography includes hits like “De De Pyaar De,” “Marjaavaan,” and “Sardar Ka Grandson,” where she has showcased her acting prowess and versatility. With several exciting projects in the pipeline, Rakul continues to be a prominent figure in Bollywood, and her fans eagerly await her upcoming releases, anticipating more memorable performances from this talented actress.