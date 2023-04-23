Watch: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates ‘Earth Day’ in the cutest way possible

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Apr,2023 12:34:43
Rakul Preet Singh celebrated Earth Day with her Instagram fans on 22nd April. The actress is an avid social media user. She keeps her fans enticed with her everyday posts and pictures on Instagram. And now as the world celebrates this beautiful day together, the Yaariyan actress decided to share a beautiful video, penning a note for our sacred mother earth.

In the video we can see Rakul Preet Singh having her best time as she embraces mother earth with her childlike approach and persona. The actress strolled from mountain scapes to under water to celebrate the day, and shared the video with a beautiful note for our mother earth.

Sharing the video, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “The earth gives us so much and it’s high time we give back and take care of our beloved mother earth who has nurtured us. This #earthday I urge everyone to extend our commitment in protecting our earth and doing our part.”

Earth Day is an annual event that is celebrated on April 22nd to raise awareness about environmental issues and to promote sustainability. Earth Day has evolved into a worldwide movement that unites people, institutions, and governments to work towards a brighter future through collective action.

The goal of Earth Day is to encourage people to take small steps that can make a big impact, such as reducing waste, conserving energy, and protecting natural resources. This is done through various events, such as clean-up campaigns, tree planting drives, and awareness-raising seminars.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

